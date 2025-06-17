LONDON, June 17 — The English Women's Super League (WSL) is set expand to 14 teams from 12 for the start of the 2026/27 season after the proposal was voted through by clubs yesterday.

The changes still require the approval of the English Football Association but are expected to pass with a promotion/relegation play-off as part of the shake up to the women's game.

Currently just one club is relegated and one promoted each season.

Next season the top two from the second tier WSL2 will be automatically promoted.

Additionally, third-place in the WSL2 will face the team that finishes bottom in the top tier in a play-off.

From the 2026/27 campaign, the one automatic relegation and promotion place will return with a play-off between second bottom in the WSL and second top in the second tier.

"Subject to the approval from the FA board, expanding the WSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases opportunities," said Nikki Doucet, chief executive of Women's Professional Leagues Limited.

"The introduction of a promotion/relegation play-off creates distinction for the women's game and introduces a high-profile, high-stakes match."

Expansion is part of a 10-year plan to raise standards across the top two tiers of English women's football, focused on improved facilities, staffing and academies.

According to financial experts Deloitte, collective revenues in the WSL rose 34 percent to £65 million ($88 million) in 2023/24 and are projected to reach £100 million in the upcoming season.

However, Deloitte also found that average attendances across the league dipped by 10 percent last season to 6,642 as the surge in interest generated by England's Euro 2022 success faded. — AFP pic