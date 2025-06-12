LONDON, June 12 — Wimbledon has increased its prize money for this year’s championships to £53.5 million (RM306 million), a 7 per cent increase on 2024 and double what they offered a decade ago, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said today.

The singles champions will receive three million pounds each, a 11.1 per cent increase on the prize money Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova took home last year.

Singles players who exit the first round will receive £66,000 pounds, a 10 per cent increase on last year. — Reuters