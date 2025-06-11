URGENT: Australia qualify for 2026 World Cup

Paris, France | AFP | Tuesday 6/11/2025 - 04:18 UTC+8 | 56 words

Australia booked their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The Socceroos will play in a sixth consecutive World Cup finals after finishing second in Group C in the third round of Asian qualifiers, as the Saudis head into the fourth round. — AFP

