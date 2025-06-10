MANCHESTER, June 10 — Manchester City completed the signing of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves on Monday for a reported £31 million (RM178 million).

The 24-year-old Algeria international has signed a five-year contract and will be available for the Club World Cup, which begins later this week.

Ait-Nouri is expected to be just one of a trio of new City faces for that tournament with deals close to completion for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki.

After missing out on a major trophy in the recently completed season for the first time since 2016/17, City are hoping to bounce back quickly with a major overhaul of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

They also spent more than £172 million in January on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez.

City will face Moroccan side Wydad AC and Emirati club Al Ain before a clash of European heavyweights with Juventus in the group stage, which kicks off on June 14.

“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true,” Ait-Nouri said in a club statement.

“I am also so excited about working with and learning from Pep (Guardiola) and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players.”

Ait-Nouri spent five years at Wolves, initially arriving on loan from Angers before signing permanently for £14.9m in 2021.

He is City’s first left-back specialist since Benjamin Mendy, who played his final game for the club almost four years ago.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly have been among the players to fill a problem position for Guardiola since.

French media report Cherki is on the verge of signing a five-year deal with Guardiola hoping to wrap up the forecast €40 million five-year signing by Tuesday evening in order to field the 21-year-old at the Club World Cup. — AFP