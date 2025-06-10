MADRID, June 10 — France defender Clement Lenglet terminated his contract with Barcelona on Monday and signed a three-season deal with Atletico Madrid, where he was already on loan, the two Spanish clubs announced.

“Clement Lenglet and Atletico de Madrid have reached an agreement over the signing of the French international keeping him at the club until 2028. The centre-back, who played on loan this season, arrives on a free transfer,” said Atletico on their web site.

Lenglet won the confidence of Atletico’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone this year, making 34 appearances in all competitions. At the end of the season, the 29-year-old was recalled to the France squad by Didier Deschamps for the Nations League Final Four.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 and made 160 appearances for the Catalan club but he also had spells on loan at Tottenham and Aston Villa before Atletico last season.

According to the Catalan press, the amicable termination of his contract should enable Barca, the Spanish champions, to free up their wage bill to comply with the financial fair play regulations and recruit this summer.

“Barcelona and the first team player Clement Lenglet have reached an agreement for the termination of the contract linking the two parties,” said the club in their statement. — AFP