KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The country’s rising star in motorsport, Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli, repeated his achievement from last season by winning the second race of the third round in the MotoGP Rookies Cup at MotorLand Aragon, Spain yesterday.

Adding to the cheers, this victory was his first win of the season and his second podium finish in the third round, after coming in second in the first race yesterday.

In yesterday’s second race, the 17-year-old rider, who started from seventh position, successfully overtook his opponents one by one and continued to show excellent riding skills in the last two laps to win the race with a time of 26 minutes 52.773 seconds (s).

Spanish rider, Brian Uriarte, had to settle for second place, only 0.188 seconds (s) behind, while his compatriot David Gonzalez secured third place with a time of 26 minutes 52.968s.

“Yes, finally we get a P1. The race was fantastic for today and the race was quite difficult. The tyre dropped a lot but I could manage it.

“I would like to say thank my sponsors and my family and all my friends who supported me. And ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha’ to all Malaysians,” he said immediately after the race.

The victory achieved by Hakim Danish sees the Terengganu-born youngster extend his lead with 125 points, holding a 30-point advantage over Uriarte in second place.

The next race will take place in Mugello, Italy on June 21 and 22. — Bernama