WASHINGTON, June 8 — The United States suffered their third straight loss under coach Mauricio Pochettino as they fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey in Hartford, Connecticut, yesterday.

Pochettino, whose team lost to Panama and Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League finals in March, was without several starters, including captain and AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic.

Almost a year out from the start of the World Cup, which the USA is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico, Pochettino used the match to take a look at some of those on the fringes of his squad.

One of those, Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn, put the home side ahead in the second minute in spectacular fashion.

The 21-year-old picked the ball up on the right flank, cut inside and then curled a beautiful shot from 20-yards out into the far corner.

It was an intense start from a hungry looking USA, but Turkey soon found their footing and began to apply pressure on the USA back line.

Arda Guler missed a great chance, unmarked in the box he leaned back and fired over the bar and then Orkun Kokcu forced debutant keeper Matt Freese into a fine save with a fierce drive.

The visitors’ pressure paid off in the 24th minute but it was gifted to them by USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso who, attempting to play out from the back, clipped a pass against Guler which ricocheted past Freese and into the net.

Less then three minutes later, Turkey had the lead after the USA defence was unable to clear and the ball fell to Kerem Akturkoglu who drove home.

Pochettino’s men were much better after the break though and were unfortunate not to draw level - Max Arfsten headed wide from close range and Patrick Agyemang had a shot on target but the best opportunity fell to Malik Tillman.

Substitute Tyler Adams floated a lovely cross to the back post but with all the goal to aim at, Tillman headed straight at Turkey keeper Berke Ozer.

As the USA pushed forward in search of an equalizer, Turkey had a late chance to make it 3-1 but after a swift counter-attack Baris Alper Yilmaz screwed his shot wide.

“For the first time for a few camps there were more positives than negatives,” said midfielder Adams.

“I think we have a lot of room for growth, if you asked me in March, I would say that we were far away but after a performance like that, there’s a lot more positives that we can take away,” he added.

The USA face Switzerland in Nashville on Tuesday. — AFP