KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Both national men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and national women’s pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah made it through to the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open yesterday.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun had no trouble beating Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 21-19, 21-16 at Istora Senayan, Jakarta while Pearly Tan-M Thinaah beat Japanese pair Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi 21-6, 21-18.

Wei Chong shared that his victory came from fully focusing on the gameplay and strategy outlined by their coach.

“We don’t think win or lose, we just do what we need to do. We just focus on game plan and strategy,” he said in an audio recording shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to the media yesterday.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun will play home pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani while Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will meet China’s Li Yi Jing-Luo Xu Min in their respective semi-final matches today. — Bernama