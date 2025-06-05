HELSINKI, June 5 — Finland women’s national team manager has apologised for mistakenly calling up a long-retired 51-year-old for this week’s game against Serbia.

When submitting the lineup, manager Outi Saarinen mistakenly entered former player Stina Ruuskanen instead of 23-year-old Djurgarden defender Nanne Ruuskanen.

The error was not discovered until past deadline.

Ruuskanen, who received her call-up 29 years after playing two senior internationals for Finland, took the mix-up in good humour.

“I’m definitely ready if the call comes! Just yesterday I was playing in a hobby league match ... so my game feel is good,” she told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

The younger Ruuskanen, who is no relation, was unable to take part in the Nations League match, a 1-1 draw in Helsinki on Tuesday.

“Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances,” Saarinen said in a statement from the Finnish Football Association.

“I am very sorry for the mistake.” — Reuters