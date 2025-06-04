MUNICH, June 4 — Bayer Leverkusen have signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Premier League side Brentford, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

German media reported Leverkusen paid €10 million (RM48 million) to secure the 31-year-old’s services.

Flekken, who signed a deal running to 2028, will likely take over from current Leverkusen goalie Lukas Hradecky, who captained the side to their historic unbeaten league and cup double in 2023-24.

In a statement, Flekken said he was taking “another special step in my career”, adding that Leverkusen are “a top German club with high national and European goals”.

Leverkusen are expected to undergo a rebuild this off-season, with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag having already replaced the Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso as coach.

Centre-back Jonathan Tah signed on a free transfer with German champions Bayern Munich, while midfielder Florian Wirtz is in talks to join wing-back Jeremie Frimpong in moving to Premier League winners Liverpool.

The Dutch ‘keeper has Bundesliga experience, having spent five years at Freiburg before making the switch to Brentford in 2023. — AFP