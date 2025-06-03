SYDNEY, June 3 — The 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios said Tuesday that he will miss this year’s tournament and the grass-court season after “a small setback” on his latest injury return.

The 30-year-old Australian has played very little tennis over the last two years because of various injuries, notably a wrist problem that required surgery.

In March at the Miami Open he won his first singles match since 2022 but he pulled out of the ongoing French Open, where he had been down to play men’s doubles, with a knee injury.

“I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won’t make it back for grass season this year,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I know how much you’ve all been looking forward to seeing me out there and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint.”

Kyrgios, whose undoubted talent has often been overshadowed by his fragile temperament, added: “This is just a bump in the road though and I’m already working hard to get back stronger than ever.”

Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon three years ago before going down in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

The third Grand Slam of the year starts on June 30. — AFP