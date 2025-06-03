LONDON, June 3 — Chelsea announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo on Monday from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth £18 million (RM103 million).

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Spanish side Las Palmas as they were relegated from La Liga, will be available to feature for the Blues at the Club World Cup later this month.

Essugo came through Sporting’s academy and became the youngest player to appear for the club’s first team at the age of 16 in March 2021.

Deals for both Essugo and Geovany Quenda were initially agreed in March.

Quenda will remain at Sporting until the end of the 2025/26 season before joining for £44 million.

Chelsea are set to further boost their squad in the coming days as they close in on a £30 million deal for Ipswich striker Liam Delap. — AFP