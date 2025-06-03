PETALING JAYA, June 3 — “It’s better to stay with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) than to turn professional” and that was the advice from former national shuttler Chan Chong Ming to national top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who are currently considering their future with the national body.

The former men’s doubles player believes that remaining with BAM offers the duo significant advantages, particularly in terms of support services that independent players often lack.

“I think Pearly-Thinaah should stay (with BAM). If you stay with the association, you don’t need to worry how to book air tickets, accommodation and injury issues as you have a support team,” he told reporters when met at the Daikin International Badminton Championship 2025, here, today.

Also present was Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Pearly-Thinaah have yet to sign a new contract with BAM following the expiry of their previous deal at the end of last year.

Chong Ming, who now runs a badminton academy, said his experience coaching independent players shows that BAM still offers superior physical preparation resources.

“As a coach, we have experience in competition, like tactical, but in terms of strength and conditioning, we (professional coaches) aren’t there yet (top level),” he said.

While encouraging Pearly-Thinaah to focus on their current tournaments, Hannah hoped that the world number four pair to consider the benefits and long-term commitments of staying within the national setup under the BAM.

She cited the notable progress of national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik as an example of what structured support within BAM can provide.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are in a sensational form, having won three titles since last April namely Badminton Asia Championships 2025, Thailand Open 2025 last month and Singapore Open 2025, last Sunday.

In the meantime, Hannah, who was delighted with Aaron-Wooi Yik’s recent performance, hopes the two-times Olympic Games bronze medallists can maintain their consistency under the tutelage of national men’s doubles head coach, Herry Iman Pierngadi, who took up the role last February. — Bernama