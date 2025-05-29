MUNICH, May 29 — Sandro Wagner will leave his role as Germany’s assistant coach to become Augsburg boss next season, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

Wagner, who joined Julian Nagelsmann’s national team coaching staff in 2023, will leave after the Nations League finals which run from June 4-8.

The 37-year-old has signed a deal until 2028 with Augsburg, who finished 12th in the German top flight this season.

Wagner, who played eight times for Germany as a striker, will replace Dane Jess Thorup. — AFP