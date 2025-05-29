SINGAPORE, May 29 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik ended their eight-match losing streak against Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan at the Singapore Open today to book a place in the quarterfinals.

The Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallists won 21-18, 24-26, 21-12 in a hard-fought match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, setting up a repeat of the Malaysia Masters final against compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in the next round.

Aaron said they managed to overcome a moment of flashback to their recent loss against the same opponents at the Sudirman Cup, which had affected their game in the second set.

“During the second set, we had many match points but couldn’t convert them. In the third set, the coach gave us a lot of motivation and helped boost our game,” he told the media.



Aaron added that after the second set, coach Herry Iman Pierngadi asked them to forget the past and focus on their game today.

“At least we have secured a spot in the semifinals for Malaysia. We are going to treat it like a training match,” he added when asked about their next match against Wei Chong-Kai Wun.

Meanwhile, in an earlier match, newly-crowned Malaysia Masters champions Wei Chong-Kai Wun advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Chinese pair Huang Di-Liu Yang 21-16, 21-16 in 34 minutes.

The world number seven pair said they felt more confident today compared to their opening match when they were still adjusting to the stadium conditions.

“This court has a (strong) draft, so the coach gave me tips on how to play in this situation, to make sure to get points,” Kai Wun told Bernama.

The country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, also advanced to the quarterfinals after clinching a 25-23, 21-18 victory over world number 12 Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto of Japan.

The Thailand Open champions said they managed to keep their composure after a tough first set to secure the win.

“In the second set, I made a lot of simple mistakes which gave away many points to our opponents. Luckily, my partner helped and covered for me a lot today,” Pearly said.

Thinaah added that while the pair are still adjusting to the court conditions, they don’t want it to affect their game tomorrow.

They will next face the winner of the match between Chinese pair Jia Yifan-Zhang Shuxian and Indian duo Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela for a spot in the semifinals.

Newly-reunited mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, as well as the country’s sole men’s singles representative, Leong Jun Hao, will also be in action today. — Bernama





