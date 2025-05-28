PARIS, May 28 — Zinedine Zidane, widely tipped in France to take over as national coach after the 2026 World Cup, said the job would be “a dream” and that he was “looking forward” to taking it.

Zidane, who is 52, was speaking at an event on Monday organised by his long-time sponsors Adidas, French media reported.

“I feel qualified for the French team, where I played and spent practically 12, 13, 14 years as a player. Of course it’s a dream. I can’t wait,” said Zidane, a former captain of Les Bleus and the scorer of two goals as they won the 1998 World Cup final.

His midfield partner in that match and in France’s Euro 200 triumph, was Didier Deschamps who has been in charge of the French side since 2012.

Deschamps led Les Bleus to the World Cup in 2018 but has announced that he will end his reign after the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

As a coach Zidane took Real to three Champions League triumphs and two Liga titles but has not taken a coaching job since ending his second spell at Real in 2021. — AFP



