LONDON, May 25 — Ange Postecoglou is yet to discuss his future with chairman Daniel Levy as the Tottenham manager waits to discover if he will be sacked despite winning the Europa League.

Postecoglou led Tottenham to their first silverware in 17 years with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Wednesday’s final in Bilbao.

The north London club’s first European trophy in 41 years also secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

But, languishing in 17th in the Premier League, Tottenham are set for their worst top-flight final position since 1976-77 amid reports that Postecoglou faces the axe.

After being serenaded by thousands of Tottenham supporters at Friday’s Europa League bus parade, Postecoglou declared “season three is always better than season two” in a hint he believes that he will survive.

But, facing the media before the last game of the top-flight season against Brighton on Sunday, the 59-year-old insisted he remained in the dark over his future.

“I should have thought about it a bit more because as somebody rightly pointed out, sometimes they kill off the main character. I could be in strife there,” Postecoglou told reporters on Saturday.

“I said, even before the game, I really believe we’re just building something and a significant win accelerates that. I really believe that is the case and I am not going to put a limit on what we can achieve.

“I certainly believe it’s exciting the possibilities of next year knowing I’ve got a group of players now and staff and a club that knows how to win and wants more of it.

“Similar to before the game, I haven’t had any discussions with the club. Like I said, maybe they were just waiting for clear air to give me some guidance, but I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

Pressed on his chances of remaining in the job for a third season, former Celtic boss Postecoglou referenced American comedy Seinfeld and an episode where character George Costanza turns up for work after leaving his job.

Postecoglou, who has two years to run on his contract, said: “I just refuse to be distracted by anything in terms of the opportunity that was before us.

“And since the game, I just wanted to take the opportunity also to enjoy that as well.

“I haven’t thought about it. I assume at some point somebody will tell me something. If not, I’m just gonna roll up next year and be a bit like Costanza from Seinfeld. I’ll just sit in the desk and get on with my job.” — AFP