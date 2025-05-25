LONDON, May 25 — Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United need to change “a lot of things” as the beaten Europa League finalists prepare to finish their dismal season on Sunday.

Languishing in 16th place ahead of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa, United are set for their lowest final position in the top-flight since being relegated in 1973-74.

Amorim’s side wasted their last chance to salvage the season with silverware by losing 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

United’s limp display in Bilbao leaves them without European football next term. Questions have been raised over the futures of several players as Amorim tries to revive his team for next season.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to the Middle East, with Al Hilal reportedly setting a deadline next week for a decision.

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho cast doubt on his own future after complaining about being left on the bench until the final 20 minutes of the final.

Asked about those players on Saturday, Amorim told reporters: “The focus now is the last game. I don’t know what is going to happen. We have a plan, we were prepared for both situations - with Champions League and without Champions League.

“We have an idea of the type of squad we want but now we focus on the game because we still have the last game, and we have time to address all these situations.”

United defender Luke Shaw said the players needed to reflect on whether they were good enough to play for the club after the Europa letdown.

But Amorim demurred when asked how many members of his squad he believed are at the right level.

“We are going to assess the squad. We know what to do, I will say it again, and we’ll deal with that when the season is finished,” he said.

It has been another tough week for Amorim, who has overseen just six Premier League wins since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November.

The Portuguese coach, who joined from Sporting Lisbon, had initially been reluctant to take over mid-season, but insisted he is now happy he did so as it has given him a fuller understanding of the changes required at Old Trafford.

“These six months were really hard,” he said. “We did so many changes inside our club that sometimes it takes a lot, like five years or three years to change all the personnel, and to change a lot of things.

“With all the mistakes that you guys can point to, I know how I want to play and now is the excitement, the moment we can change something.

“In this moment, I’m really glad I arrived six months before the start of a new season. I think we’re going to avoid a lot of the mistakes.

“Now is the time we can use all that suffering to change things in the summer, not just the players. A lot of things need to change in our club.” — AFP