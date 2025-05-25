LISBON, May 25 — Arsenal produced a shock 1-0 victory over Barcelona to win the women’s Champions League on Saturday in Lisbon, with Stina Blackstenius’ goal earning the Gunners their second European crown against the odds.

The Swedish striker’s drilled effort in the 74th minute allowed Renee Slegers’ team to dethrone a feted Barcelona side who had won the trophy three times in the previous four seasons.

Arsenal, back in the final for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2007, outplayed Barca in the first half and staved them off in the second, before Blackstenius struck on the counter-attack.

The only British Champions League winners showed their mettle in a superb victory over record eight-time winners Lyon in the semi-final and they stopped Pere Romeu’s Barca from claiming the trophy for a third consecutive season.

“We worked so hard and it just feels amazing, just amazing,” Arsenal striker Alessia Russo told TNT Sports.

“It feels surreal. We did what we knew we could.

“I believed since the moment our Champions League journey started we had the capability.”

Barcelona were left in disbelief by the outcome.

“I can’t believe it, but this is football,” said Aitana Bonmati, Barca’s best player at the Jose Avalade stadium.

“I would like to congratulate Arsenal on their game, they carried out their plan and capitalised on their chances.

“Personally, it hurts a lot, it’s tough to take... (but) we will be back.”

Spanish champions Barcelona probed in the opening stages under a fierce Lisbon sun, with Arsenal struggling to track two-time Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati’s darting movement.

Arsenal coach Sleger, who revived their season after taking over in October, brought Dutch compatriot Daphne van Domselaar back in goal and she scrambled away crosses to keep her team afloat early on.

The Gunners struck midway through the first half when Irene Paredes tried to cut out a cross and diverted the ball into her own net, but it was disallowed for offside against Frida Maanum in the build-up.

It rattled the normally composed Catalans and filled Sleger’s team with belief.

Maanum came close with a drive which Cata Coll tipped over the crossbar and veteran Scot Kim Little smashed high over the bar when a corner broke invitingly to her.

At the back Leah Williamson was at her best for Arsenal, battling well with Polish striker Ewa Pajor, who has now lost all five Champions League finals she has played.

Arsenal kept Alexia Putellas, another Barcelona star with two Ballon d’or wins, silent, with Mariona Caldentey, formerly of the Catalan giants, superior in midfield.

Romeu’s side have faced criticism this season, lacking some of the shine of the team that won the quadruple last year, and their first half display against Arsenal was not one of a team that has dominated European football over the past few years.

Famous victory

Barca came out with more purpose in the second half and a typically slick passing move ended up with the competition’s top scorer Pina’s deflected shot looping up against the crossbar with Van Domselaar frozen in place.

Finally escaping the confines of their own half as Barca kicked on, Arsenal forged a golden chance to take the lead.

Capitalising on some slack defending by Mapi Leon, substitute Blackstenius bundled her way through but Coll brilliantly blocked her low effort with her leg.

Barcelona did not heed the warning and a few minutes later the English side took the lead.

Beth Mead, another substitute, played a clever reverse pass to Swedish striker Blackstenius, who drilled through Batlle’s legs into the bottom far corner with 15 minutes remaining.

The expected Barcelona onslaught never came in the final stages and Arsenal, who defeated them in their first ever European match in 2012, completed a famous victory in the Catalans’ 100th to claim the trophy.

Like their men’s team, Barcelona’s women can complete a domestic treble if they win the Copa de la Reina in June, but several players were left in tears at the end and this surprise defeat will take time to recover from. — AFP