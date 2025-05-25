KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Harimau Malaya naturalised striker Sergio Aguero has described his selection for the Asean All-Stars squad as a significant milestone in his football career ahead of their clash against English giants Manchester United in the Maybank Challenge Cup on Wednesday here.

The Sri Pahang FC forward said the opportunity to represent Malaysia on such a prominent stage, even in an exhibition match, is a great honour and a proud moment for him.

“It’s an incredible honour to be selected for such a historic match. Playing against one of the biggest clubs in the world, alongside some of the best players from this region, is truly a dream come true.

“What makes it even more special is the chance to represent Malaysia at this stage, carrying the flag in front of our home fans means everything to me,” said the 31-year-old Argentine-born in a statement.

The match against United is set to take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here.

Besides Aguero, four other national players selected are Terengganu FC defender Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad, Penang FC winger Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op, Perak FC goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nazdli and Kuala Lumpur City FC defender Declan Lambert.

The last time The Red Devils played in Malaysia was during their 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time EPL champions are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team on May 30.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the organisers have informed that ticket sales have been brisk with several categories already sold out.

Fans are urged to secure their seats now via the official ticketing platform at www.myticketempire.com/manumy. — Bernama