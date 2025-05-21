KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The hunt is on.

Professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani kicked off their quest for a maiden Malaysia Masters title with a dominant first-round win at the 2025 edition of the tournament at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here, yesterday.

Determined to end their title drought on home soil, the world number two duo put on a clinical display, needing just 31 minutes to oust French pair Eloi Adam-Leo Rossi 21-16, 21-13 to reach the second round of the Super 500 tournament.

Nur Izzuddin said their main focus was to savour every moment on court as they aim to thrill the home crowd by winning the title.

“We just went out there to enjoy ourselves, because winning here has always been one of our dreams — to do it in front of our fans,” he told reporters after the match.

Despite the victory, Nur Izzuddin said the second seeds still need to sharpen their game, especially in terms of rotation, ahead of their next match against Taiwan’s Chen Zhi Ray-Lin Yu Chieh.

Earlier, the unseeded Taiwanese pair advanced to the second round after beating India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi 21-13, 21-18.

Sze Fei added that remaining composed would be key to keeping their dream of winning a home title alive.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair and fifth seeds Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun also progressed to the second round, overcoming India’s Roy Pruthvi-K. Sai Pratheek 21-15, 23-21.

Kai Wun admitted that they were not at their best despite the win and hoped to deliver a more solid performance in their upcoming clash against Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita.

Earlier, Hiroki-Kyohei dashed hopes of an all-Malaysian second-round clash when they defeated national pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King 21-11, 22-20.

In another match, professional pair Ong Yew Sin–Teo Ee Yi were shown the exit after letting slip a first-set win against third seeds Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang. The Chinese pair bounced back to claim the next two sets 21-15, 21-15 after losing the opener 21-9. — Bernama