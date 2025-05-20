KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — National men's doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, winners of last week's Thailand Open, climbed up two spots to third position in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings.

The victory saw the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallists amassing 83,170 points to be one spot behind compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Mohd Rumsani (91,090 points).

Denmark's Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (93,191 points) remain in first position.

On Sunday (May 18), Aaron-Wooi Yik clinched their first Super 500 title at the Thailand Open after defeating Denmark's William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer 20-22, 21-17, 21-12 in the final.

Meanwhile, top national women's doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who also emerged triumphant in the Thailand Open, remained in fourth spot in the BWF world rankings with 82,466 points.

China's Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning (103,734 points) are in pole position, followed by Japan's Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida (92,932 points) and South Korea's Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee (87,500 points).

Pearly-Thinaah bagged their first title of the season when they overcame South Korea's Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo 21-16, 21-17 in the Thailand Open on Sunday (May 18). — Bernama