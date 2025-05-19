IMOLA (Italy), May 19 — Lando Norris admitted second and third behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was the best that McLaren could achieve at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix yesterday.

The Briton pointed to his problems in qualifying this season as the weakness in his title battle with team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri — and highlighted that their intra-team tussle gives an advantage to Red Bull and Verstappen.

Red Bull have declared their priority is to defend four-time champion Verstappen’s title and deploy Yuki Tsnuoda, who finished a bold 10th after starting from the pit lane following his high-speed crash on Saturday, in a supporting role.

Reflecting on his battle with Piastri, notably in the closing laps when he had superior tyres and passed him, Norris said: “I was on a better tyre, but I didn’t expect anything.

“We still had a tough fight. It was close into Turn One -- I lose time, through that, and he loses time.

“But it’s what we have to do -- to battle for a championship. If you try to make someone happy, the other is unhappy. It’s the way it is. We handled it well ... a good job by the team.”

The respectful, hard-fought duel was a manifestation of the team ethos at McLaren that may underline their hopes in the drivers’ title race.

By finishing second, ahead of Piastri, Norris trimmed the Australian’s lead from 16 to 13 points.

“Second was the best we could achieve today,” he said.

“Max was fast, the Red Bull was quick.

“We didn’t have an answer for them, even in the final stint. It was a long race. A lot of options came... and went, but I think second was the best we could do.

“I’m happy with that. Even if we started on pole, Max was too quick. Well done to them.”

He added: “I am very happy with my Sundays. I have been for the whole season. I feel that I am strong, but it is Saturdays that make my life difficult constantly.

“It’s why I need always to fight back and take risks with overtakes and work harder than I need to.” — AFP