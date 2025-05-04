KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — National squash star Aira Azman lived up to her top billing at the 2025 Bermuda Open, cruising to the title with a commanding straight-sets win over Egypt’s Hana Moataz in the final early this morning.

Playing in Devonshire, the world No. 30 needed just 27 minutes to dispatch her 38th-ranked opponent 3-0 (12-10, 11-3, 11-6), securing her first career victory over Moataz in the process, Bernama reported.

The 19-year-old had booked her place in the final after edging past her elder sister, Aifa Azman, in a gripping semi-final encounter.

Despite a shaky start in that match — losing the opening set 4-11 — Aira bounced back with poise and precision to take the next three sets 11-4, 11-8, 11-6.