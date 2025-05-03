LONDON, May 3 — Over 1.1 million people have signed up for next year’s London Marathon, after a record breaking edition of the race took place last weekend, organisers said today.

The number of applications for the 2026 race’s ballot shattered last year’s world record of 840,300 entries for the 2025 London Marathon.

“This is an absolutely staggering total which reaffirms London as by far the most popular marathon on the planet,” said Hugh Brasher, CEO of organisers London Marathon Events.

Applications for the 2026 race are nearly double the total for the 2024 London Marathon, organisers said after the ballot closed on Friday.

Last Sunday’s 45th renewal also snatched the Guinness World Records title for largest number of finishers from the 2024 New York Marathon.

Over 56,500 athletes crossed the finish line in blazing sunshine in the British capital, from the elite field through to those in fancy dress.

New York had some 55,600 finishers. Last month’s Paris Marathon had 56,950 starters but fewer finishers.

The women’s elite race also provided the spectators with a memory to treasure, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa setting a new women’s only world record of 2hr 15min 50sec.

According to organisers, the 2025 race raised over £75 million (RM425.3 million) for charities, with participants fundraising for various causes. – AFP