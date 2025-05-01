KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia captain Leong Jun Hao pulled off a major upset at the Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China, stunning Japan’s top men’s singles player Kodai Naraoka to hand Malaysia a crucial second point in their Group C clash.

The world No. 47 came out firing, storming through the first game 21-8 with a dominant display that saw him race to a 10-1 lead. Naraoka hit back in the second, regrouping for a 21-13 win to force a decider.

But Jun Hao wasn’t done. Despite trailing early in the third, he clawed his way back and held firm as the pressure mounted. With the score level at 12-all, the Malaysian unleashed a series of thunderous smashes that Naraoka couldn’t match, sealing a 21-18 win after a gruelling 66-minute battle.

Earlier at the Fenghuang Gymnasium, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei gave Malaysia the dream start, sweeping aside Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi 21-19, 21-18 in just 39 minutes in the mixed doubles.

However, Malaysia were unable to wrap up the tie early, as Goh Jin Wei fell 14-21, 17-21 to Tomoka Miyazaki in the women’s singles.

Up next, reigning Asian champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are set to take on Japan’s former world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in a much-anticipated men’s doubles clash.

The final match of the tie will see Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah face the formidable world No. 2 duo, Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, in the women’s doubles.