MILAN, April 16 — Harry Kane said Tuesday that he hoped he and his Bayern Munich teammates will be clinical in front of goal in their Champions League showdown with Inter Milan, after wasteful finishing in recent matches.

Bayern trail Inter 2-1 ahead of Wednesday’s decisive second leg at the San Siro after failing to capitalise on their opportunities in Bavaria last week and allowing Davide Frattesi to hit the Germans with a late sucker punch.

Kane and company were also wasteful in their 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at the weekend which however did not lead to their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga being cut.

“It’s more worrying if we weren’t creating chances... The keepers in the last couple of games have made some really good saves. We’ve hit the post, we’ve hit the crossbar. That’s just the way football is sometimes,” Kane told reporters.

“But I think that gives us belief, the fact that we’re having those chances. The last two games, even though the results haven’t been what we wanted, we still played at a really high level.

“If we want to qualify, we’re going to have to take some big ones tomorrow.”

Kane criticised Inter for celebrating “like they won the tie” after defeat in the first leg, the first for Bayern at home in the Champions League since 2021.

But the England captain said that was down to emotions running high after conceding a late winner and wasn’t a motivating factor for Bayern.

Turn the tide

“We have enough motivation anyway,” said Kane.

“I think we believe that we can turn the tide around first and foremost... So we have that belief.

“I don’t think Inter will take it for granted... They know it will be a tough battle for 90 minutes or 120 minutes, whatever it may be. So I don’t expect them to be complacent.”

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has been boosted by the return of winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Kompany has had to deal with a raft of injuries in recent weeks including a hamstring tear for Germany star Jamal Musiala, but Thomas Mueller is expected to start after scoring Bayern’s goal in the first leg and performing well against Dortmund at the weekend.

Mueller, who will leave Bayern at the end of the season, will join Lionel Messi with 163 appearances in the Champions League if the 35-year-old is picked by Kompany.

“We know what kind of team Bayern are... they’re a team full of talent. They’re young and aggressive, and we’ll need to make sure we put in a great performance,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inter are trying to beat Bayern at the San Siro for the first time after losing all three of their previous Champions League encounters in Milan.

Bayern were the victims in the 2010 final when Inter, three-time kings of Europe, won the Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble under Jose Mourinho.

Inzaghi, who has all his first choice players available apart from wing-back Denzel Dumfries, said that his team need to forget the aggregate score and focus on replicating their dogged and clinical display at the Allianz Arena.

“We can’t think about the result (in the first leg) but the performance we put in, and we can’t look at the previous results between the two teams because they’ve not always been very positive,” said Inzaghi.

“The boys know what they need to do.” — AFP