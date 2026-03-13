LIVERPOOL, March 13 — Arne Slot said the “bar at Liverpool is always high” as he targets glory in the FA Cup and Champions League to save the club’s season following a disastrous Premier League title defence.

Relegation-threatened Tottenham make the trip to Anfield on Sunday nearly a year after their previous visit, when Liverpool sealed the English league title.

Despite splashing out nearly £450 million (RM2.35 billion) to improve their squad in the transfer market, Liverpool go into this weekend sixth in the table, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Slot’s men were also defeated 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Galatasaray in midweek and face a daunting trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But the Dutchman said there should be no drop in the demands expected of the English giants.

“Big difference between where we are now and where we were then, that is clear and obvious,” said Slot referring to the contrast between facing Spurs now and 11 months ago.

“The bar at Liverpool is always high, it has always been high and will always be high,” he said. “We are a top club. The bar should be set high by the people around us, but we will set the bar just as high.

“This season, of course, we are unable to win the league again but we are still in two cups — the Champions League and the FA Cup — where we are competing.”

Slot could have Alisson Becker back in goal on Sunday after the Brazil number one missed the trip to Istanbul due to a minor muscle injury.

However, he confirmed club-record signing Alexander Isak is not yet close to a return to action after fracturing a fibula in December.

Liverpool are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and three behind both Manchester United and Aston Villa, who meet at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Tottenham’s need is even more desperate as they sit just one point outside the relegation zone.

Spurs have set an unwanted club record by losing their past six games in all competitions.

Under-fire interim boss Igor Tudor is set to remain in charge for the trip to Anfield. — AFP