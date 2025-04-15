KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Men’s doubles badminton head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi is optimistic that Malaysia has three of the strongest men’s doubles pairs and will be able to produce positive results at the 2025 Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China from April 27 to May 4.

He said Malaysia, which is competing in Group C, only needs to be wary of the threat of Japan as the main challenger, while they will not face any problems in taming Australia and France.

The three pairs involve Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun who have extensive experience besides being ranked in the top 10 of the world.

“To me, the men’s doubles this time is the best that Malaysia will send.

“Nonetheless for the group we need to pay more attention to Japan. While I see Australia and especially France not sending their best pairs as they will be represented by backup players,” he told reporters after the centralised training camp at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

The Indonesian coach admitted that Malaysia’s main weapon in this Sudirman Cup campaign also lies in the diversity of playing styles of the three men’s doubles involved.

“Each pair has a different playing style, so I have many options to field any pairing depending on who our opponents are.

“From a technical point of view, we will also look at the suitability of the opponent, but our advantage now is that we have various types of games that can be adapted to the situation,” he said. — Bernama