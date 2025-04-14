KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysia’s top women’s squash player S. Sivasangari’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the El Gouna International Squash Open 2025 were dashed after losing to Egypt’s Salma Hany yesterday.

The world number 11 started strong, taking the first two games 11-9, 11-4, but struggled to maintain momentum and eventually lost 7-11, 2-11, 8-11 in the 51-minute encounter.

The result marked Sivasangari’s second defeat in three meetings with the world number 13.

Sivasangari had earlier advanced to the second round after cruising past compatriot Aira Azman in just 17 minutes.

Meanwhile, fellow Malaysian Rachel Arnold is set to face world number four Olivia Weaver of the United States later today as she bids for a place in the quarter-finals. — Bernama