ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 11 — Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) 9-0 victory over Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC in their Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI) last night is expected to provide a significant morale boost ahead of the Malaysia Cup final.

JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio said the win also builds momentum for their final Super League fixture next week, allowing each player to deliver their best performance before the league season ends.

“Although this season has been more challenging due to its length compared to previous seasons, all JDT players who have featured have delivered solid performances.

“If the match gets a positive result, it will be good moral support to bring when we play Sri Pahang later,” he told a press conference at SSI last night.

Meanwhile, KDN FC assistant head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya, despite the heavy defeat, commended his players’ commitment on the field.

“I hope we will continue playing until the final match of the season, as we still honour the contracts we have in this league competition.

“The players gave their all despite conceding nine goals... but we know our opponents tonight were JDT, a very strong team made up of top-class players,” he said.

In last night’s match, JDT secured a dominant 9-0 win, with five goals from Bergson Da Silva (8th, 20th, 25th, 27th and 37th minutes), a brace from Romel Morales (54th, 57th), and one goal each from Shahrul Saad (62nd) and Safiq Rahim (84th). — Bernama