PARIS, April 10 — Johor Regent Tunku Ismail was among the guests watching Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final match in Parc des Princes last night.

A post from the Johor Southern Tigers on social media also showed Tunku Ismail crossing path with the British heir apparent Prince William — who was there to support Aston Villa.

Tunku Ismail, who is the chairman of the Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, was present as a special guest of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

He was accompanied by former Australian football great Tim Cahill, who servers as his special advisor, and New Zealand rugby and boxing legend Sonny Bill Williams, who is the sports ambassador for Johor.

Also present was JDT chief executive officer Luis Garcia and its sporting director Kiko Insa.

In January, it was reported that Tunku Ismail had visited a PSG training session at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar ahead of a discussion of a strategic partnership between the two clubs.

Last night, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored one of the great Champions League goals as PSG came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Having eliminated Liverpool in the last 16, Luis Enrique’s team are now in a very strong position to reach the semi-finals for the second season running.