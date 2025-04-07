MANCHESTER, April 7 — Liverpool’s march towards the Premier League title was slowed by a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on a weekend when none of the top five won.

Arsenal failed to apply any pressure on the leaders in a 1-1 draw at Everton, while Chelsea and Manchester City did their Champions League hopes little good with 0-0 draws at Brentford and Manchester United respectively.

Aston Villa were the big winners in the battle for Champions League places as they beat third-placed Nottingham Forest 2-1 to close on the top five.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Liverpool stumbling over the lineLiverpool had gone 26 league games unbeaten prior to their trip to Craven Cottage, but have now lost three times in their last four matches in all competitions.

Arne Slot’s squad are showing clear signs of fatigue after competing on four fronts for much of the season.

Basic defensive errors left the Dutchman angry at the concession of three goals in 14 first-half minutes after Alexis Mac Allister had blasted the Reds into an early lead.

Liverpool were much improved in the second half but gave themselves too much to do, despite pulling one back through Luis Diaz.

An 11-point lead with seven games to play should still be unassailable, especially with Arsenal also not in top form.

However, Slot insisted his side still have work to do.

“We are not number one at the moment because we win every game with a margin of three or four goals,” he said.

“I think everyone that has seen our games knows it takes us so much effort, so much hard work to win games of football, combined with quality of course.”

Dull derby shows Manchester malaiseNever in the Premier League era have neither City or United finished in the top four, but that record is being put to the test in a miserable season for both sides of Manchester.

United had the better of a dull derby at Old Trafford that left both sets of supporters disappointed.

Not for the first time this season, they lacked a cutting edge up front.

United have scored just 21 goals in 25 Premier League games against sides outside the bottom three.

“There’s a responsibility, when you’re playing for Manchester United, to win football matches,” said former United captain Roy Keane.

“To do that, these players need to score more goals and take more gambles. You have to have courage.”

United sit 13th and set for their worst ever Premier League season.

City are on course for Pep Guardiola’s worst campaign since arriving in 2016 and at risk of missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 15 years.

January signings fire Villa surgeVilla have won seven matches in a row in all competitions to fire them into the Champions League quarter-finals, last four of the FA Cup and up to sixth in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s men are thriving despite the demands of three competitions in large part thanks to the squad depth on offer to the Spaniard.

Emery made eight changes from Wednesday’s impressive 3-0 win at Brighton for the victory over Forest.

Donyell Malen made the most of a rare start with his second goal in as many games to join Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio as three January signings that have given Villa a huge boost in attacking areas.

The trio have combined for 13 goals and five assists since arriving in Birmingham.

A huge challenge awaits Villa in a trip to Emery’s old club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Even if the freshly crowned French champions prove too good, Villa are closing in on a return to the Champions League next season. — AFP