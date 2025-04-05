MUNICH, April 5 — Bayern Munich crowd favourite Thomas Mueller will leave the German record champions at the end of the season after 25 years at the club because he was not offered another contract, he said today.

In a message on social media, the 35-year-old attacking midfielder, who started as a youth player and won a record 12 league crowns with Bayern - the most by any Bundesliga player - said he would have liked to stay on.

“Even after all these years, regardless of the minutes I play, I still really enjoy being on the pitch with the lads and fighting for titles together for our team. I could have easily imagined taking on this role next year as well,” he said.

“However, the club consciously decided not to negotiate a new contract with me for next season. Even if this wasn’t in line with my personal wishes, it’s important that the club follows its convictions. I respect this step, which the board and supervisory board certainly didn’t take lightly.”

He did not make any reference to the next step of his club career.

Mueller, for years a guaranteed starter, had seen his playing time drop sharply in the last two seasons and now only plays a minor role under coach Vincent Kompany.

His future has been the subject of intense speculation for several months but until now, both the club and the player have stayed silent. While there is no indication that Mueller will retire from football any time soon, Bayern have hinted they would like him to get involved with the club following the end of his playing days.

A one-club player, a rarity in top football these days, Mueller also won two Champions League titles, two club World Cups and six German Cups with Bayern among other titles. He also helped Germany to the 2014 World Cup.

Mueller could add more titles this season to his bulging trophy cabinet, with Bayern leading the title race by a nine-point advantage. They also face Italy’s Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals next week.

The Champions League final will be held in Munich’s Allianz Arena.

“Now our full focus is on our sporting goals for the season,” Mueller said. “It would be a dream for me to bring the league trophy back home and reach the long-awaited final at home at the end of May.” — Reuters