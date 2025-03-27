KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysian men’s doubles shuttler Ong Yew Sin has announced his engagement to former Japanese national player Aya Ohori.

Ong, who partners Teo Ee Yi in men’s doubles, shared the joyful news on social media today, revealing that he had proposed to Ohori.

“We couldn’t be more happier to share this with the world,” said the 30-year-old.

In his post, Ong acknowledged the challenges of their different backgrounds but expressed optimism about navigating them together.

“Different nationality, different culture and different living style. We will learn to adapt and accept each other’s living style and understand each other’s culture throughout the years,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

Ong also addressed speculation, clarifying that Ohori is not pregnant.

Ohori, who was once among Japan’s top women’s singles players, reached a career-high world ranking of No. 7 on December 17 last year.

The 28-year-old retired after completing her final tournament at the BWF World Tour Finals in December.