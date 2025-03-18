SHAH ALAM, March 18 — Selangor is expected to finalise five additional sports that will be contested at the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, said state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Exco Mohd Najwan Halimi.

He said this was due to the results of a meeting held on Feb 26 which decided to give space to other states to propose suitable events for the biennial games.

“Through the SUKMA Supreme Committee meeting on Feb 26, the decision still gives any state the opportunity to propose five additional events. Currently, no decision has been made but I expect that we will get a decision on the five events after Raya at the latest,” he said when met at the Selangor Youth Iftar 2025 here yesterday.

Previously, Najwan was reported as saying that the list of sports events to be contested at SUKMA 2026 would be fully finalised in August which also involve additional sports events, including pickleball that was proposed by Selangor, as the host.

Meanwhile, Najwan said the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will be used as the main venue for the opening event and his party were still reviewing the suitable location for the closing event.

“The closing ceremony usually does not involve the presence of a large contingent such as the opening, so we (the state government) are looking for a venue that suits the current needs.

“For the opening ceremony, it can be said that 80 per cent of the results are in favour of the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) but it does not involve any circuit activities,” he said.

Regarding the ceremony which took place at Petals Event Space Section 7 here tonight, attended by more than 300 youths representing the Selangor State Sports Council, it also witnessed the handing over of the Selangor Youth Mobilizer Main Chairman’s letter to a total of 12 individuals for each district. — Bernama