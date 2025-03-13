KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Badminton great Datuk Lee Chong Wei has been named Johor’s sports ambassador, joining a star-studded lineup of global athletes to spearhead sports and youth development initiatives in the state.

The Star Online reported that the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, made the announcement during a question-and-answer session with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) fans in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Tunku Ismail stressed that his vision for sports in Johor extended beyond football, aiming to elevate various disciplines across the state.

Chong Wei, a three-time Olympic silver medallist and four-time All England champion, will work alongside former New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams, ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former Australian footballer Tim Cahill to develop youth-focused sports programmes.

“My approach for youth development is not just limited to football but includes badminton, basketball, boxing, and rugby,” Tunku Ismail reportedly told member of the media.

He also revealed that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi had called for the involvement of more sports icons to guide young athletes.

“For example, insyaAllah, Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be appointed as Johor’s badminton advisor, while Sonny Bill Williams will serve as a rugby advisor, in addition to being a Johor sports icon ambassador.

“We also have Tim Cahill and Khabib (Nurmagomedov), who will be opening a gym here.

“All of them are Johor’s sports ambassadors and icons, with many programmes lined up for the youth of Johor,” he added.

Johor’s sporting expansion goes beyond football, with JDT now featuring teams across multiple disciplines, including futsal, ice hockey, and boxing, with Mohd Fakhan Haron leading the initiative.

The state also boasts a racing team, featuring Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, who competes in the Asia Road Racing Championship.





