KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has dedicated his hat-trick performance against Kelantan Darul Naim FC in the 2024/25 Super League to all the supporters of the Red Giants squad.

What makes this even sweeter is that the hat-trick ended Mohamad Faisal’s goal drought in competitive action since his return after the acid attack incident last year.

“Thank you to all the supporters. Thank you to the people of Selangor. These three goals are for all of you, for the people of Selangor, for the Selangor team.

“Thank you to my friends, thank you to the management, thank you to the Selangor supporters,” said Mohamad Faisal, better known as Faisal Halim, in an Instagram Story post by Selangor FC.

In the match against Kelantan Darul Naim at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium yesterday, Faisal Halim scored in the 13th, 45+2nd and 66th minutes to help Selangor achieve a 7-0 victory.

The other four goals for the team, managed by Katsuhito Kinoshi, were scored by Quentin Cheng (31st minute), Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar (54th and 56th minutes) and Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan (73rd minute).

On May 5 last year, Faisal Halim was splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, which left him with fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body. He was treated in the Intensive Care Unit for about 10 days. — Bernama