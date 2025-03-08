LONDON, March 8 — Pep Guardiola admitted Friday he is feeling the pressure as he tries to salvage Manchester City’s poor season by finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

City, who have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, are currently fourth in the table, a single point behind Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest.

A top-four finish is usually required to qualify for the Champions League but fifth place is likely to be enough this season.

City have been ever-present in Europe’s top club competition since 2011/12, lifting the trophy for the first time in 2023.

Guardiola was asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday how the pressure he faces now compares to when City have been fighting for the Premier League title in previous seasons.

“The pressure is always there,” he said. “In the big clubs the pressure is always there. You have to press yourself to do your best. It doesn’t matter what you are playing for.”

He added: “The reality is to try to finish in the top four and tomorrow (Saturday) we have an opportunity to go third in the table and climb and secure this target.”

Guardiola said he was wary of the threat from Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest, whose league form has dipped in recent weeks.

“When you are third in the table after eight, 10 fixtures, OK,” he said. “But when you are there with 11 games left, still you are third, it’s because you have done really, really, really well.

“Otherwise you cannot be there for many, many times, many months, doing good things and being third in the table. Impressive, I would say.”

Just six points separate Forest in third spot from Aston Villa in 10th, setting up a tight finish to the season.

“There are many clubs, many teams fighting for this target,” said Guardiola. “Everyone wants to be in the Champions League next season.

“For the club, for the prestige, for our sustainability, economically, for many reasons.”

Guardiola, whose team are out of the Champions League but through to the FA Cup quarter-finals, was relaxed about his side’s European fate.

“It will not be the end of the world (if we don’t qualify),” he said. “We want to qualify for the Champions League but if it doesn’t happen it’s because we haven’t been good enough and the other teams deserve it.”

City manager Guardiola also told reporters that defender Nathan Ake could be out for up to 11 weeks following surgery on a fracture in his left foot.

The Netherlands international was substituted during City’s FA Cup fifth-round victory over Plymouth at the Etihad Stadium last week after aggravating the problem. — AFP