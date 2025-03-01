LONDON, March 1 — Sunderland stepped up their bid for promotion to the Premier League as Eliezer Mayenda sealed a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Mayenda scored twice against Wednesday for the second time this season and once again his goals inspired a Sunderland victory.

This one came tinged with controversy after his contentious opener helped the Black Cats move within five points of second-placed Sheffield United, who face QPR today.

Mayenda opened the scoring after 34 minutes, but Wednesday claimed the Spaniard had controlled Leo Hjelde’s long ball with his arm before his scuffed effort was deflected into the net.

Chris Mepham’s indecision gifted Wednesday their lead as Callum Paterson headed home three minutes after half-time.

But Mayenda’s header from a Trai Hume cross in the 71st minute ensured Sunderland returned to winning ways after successive league defeats.

The Owls’ third consecutive loss in the second tier was a major blow to their play-off aspirations. — AFP