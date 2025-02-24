PARIS, Feb 24 — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome suffered a broken collarbone after a fall at the UAE Tour yesterday, the veteran British rider’s team announced.

“A CT scan confirmed a fracture to the right clavicle. Chris will be examined tomorrow (Monday) by an orthopedic surgeon to find out if an operation will be necessary to stabilise his fracture,” said Israel-Premier Tech in a statement.

Froome was injured after getting caught up in a mass pile-up inside the first 10km of yesterday’s final stage.

At 39, Froome is likely competing in the final season of a glittering career which has yielded four Tour de France triumphs, two Vuelta a Espana wins and one Giro d’Italia victory.

He is also a two-time Olympic Games bronze medallist in the 2012 and 2016 time trials. — AFP