KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced today that the 2024-2025 Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Sri Pahang FC will take place on April 12 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ).

MFL, in a statement, confirmed that the date was set after considering the Malaysian League (M-League) calendar and JDT’s involvement in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE), following their qualification for the round of 16, with the two-legged matches starting on March 4.

“Should JDT advance to the quarter-finals, it is expected to take place on April 25, 2025. The date for the Malaysia Cup final was chosen to allow JDT to participate in the ACLE knockout stages.

“MFL, as the governing body, is committed to supporting any club representing the nation on the international stage, and the date for the final of the 98th edition of the tournament (Malaysia Cup) has received the approval and support of Sri Pahang FC,” said the statement.

Elaborating further, MFL said that one of the key factors in choosing April 12 was the availability of SNBJ, which is considered the most suitable venue to accommodate the thousands of fans from both teams.

MFL also revealed that SNBJ will be closed for pitch enhancement works after the Malaysia Cup final, making April 12 the most ideal date to host the final.

“This date for the (Malaysia Cup) final will also affect the scheduling of Super League matches for weeks 25 and 26. The updated Super League schedule can be downloaded from the MFL website,” said MFL. — Bernama





