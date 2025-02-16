LEVERKUSEN, Feb 16 — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was not willing to concede the title despite yesterday’s 0-0 home draw with Bayern Munich, which leaves them eight points behind the league leaders.

Defending champions Leverkusen were dominant but could not break through a Bayern side who sat back, safe in the knowledge a draw would maintain their lead with 12 games left in the season.

It was just the second time since 1992 that Bayern failed to register a shot on goal in a league game.

“We played very well. We did everything we could do to win, other than score a goal,” Alonso told reporters.

The coach said he was surprised with his side’s dominance against the league leaders.

“To be honest, and I’ve seen many Bayern games this season and they’re very dominant, we were dominant.

“You can see from the stats today how dominant we were. We just missed some precision.”

Alonso said his side could still make up the gap on the league leaders.

“For the table, it wasn’t enough (to make a difference). But the season is not over yet.”

“As I said last year (with Leverkusen on the way to the title), we can speak in April. There’s still many points to play for,” the Spaniard said.

“Without a doubt, we’ll keep fighting in each competition, and we want to keep winning.”

Despite the disappointment, Alonso said the performance “showed we can match it with anyone”.

“It’s something we can build on in the league, but especially in the Champions League.”

In the Champions League, Leverkusen were the only German side to finish in the top eight.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany hit back at suggestions his team did not deserve the draw.

“Leverkusen earned the right to put us under pressure, but we showed the mentality to block shots — guys like Harry (Kane) and Jamal (Musiala) who are normally scoring goals for us.” — AFP