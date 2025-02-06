SEPANG, Feb 6 — Reigning world champion, Jorge Martin, has been ruled out from the 2025 Official Sepang Test following a horrific crash on the first day at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here, today.

According to a post on X by @MotoGP, it said the Aprilia Racing rider, who was transported to a hospital, believed to be in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, for further checks immediately after the accident, has been diagnosed with a right-hand fracture and fractures in his left foot.

“He will stay in the hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both of his right hand and left foot,” it said.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old rider on his Instagram post was gutted at missing out on a strong start to the new season.

“Not the best start of the 2025 season. But martinator always come back stronger,” he said.

The unfortunate incident saw Martin thrown from his new Aprilia RS-GP bike at Turn 2, spinning in mid-air before landing hard on the tarmac.

Earlier in the session, the Spaniard, nicknamed the Martinator, had also been involved in a crash at Turn 1 while his best time of the day was two minute and 01.321 seconds (s) on the fifth lap.

The former 2021 world champion, Fabio Quartararo, led the way on the first day timesheet, setting the fastest timing of 1:57.555s.

The three-day winter test will resume tomorrow and run until Friday.

In the meantime, Aprilia Racing chief executive officer Massimo Rivola told reporters that based on the data, Martin did not commit any mistake and the bike including the tyre was absolutely fine.

“A bad crash for apparently no reason, with no mistake from his side and no mistake on the bike side. Tyres were in the right temperature and right pressure,” he said.

Rivola also believed that his rider will be fit to race for the season opener at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand from Feb 28 to March 2.

“We saw Jorge and many other riders doing miracles. So why not waiting for him in Thailand?,” he said. — Bernama