OTTAWA, Feb 3 — Boos rang out during the US national anthem at a basketball game in Canada yesterday amid anger over President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on imports from the country.

A rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner sung before the Toronto Raptors’ home NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers drew loud boos from Canadian sports fans at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The incident mirrored a response to the US anthem at a National Hockey League game on Saturday between the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa’s home crowd booed loudly during the US anthem, before switching to rapturous applause for Canada’s national anthem O Canada.

The US anthem gets booed at the Raptors game. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/HDipiMs9fW — William Lou (@william_lou) February 2, 2025

The incidents appear to be linked to Trump’s decision on Saturday to impose broad tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing a “major threat” from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canada said yesterday it would file a World Trade Organisation claim against the tariffs and seek redress under a regional free trade deal.

Trump has also called for Canada to become a US state, and repeated those calls on Sunday, claiming the United States pays “hundreds of billions of dollars” to subsidize its northern neighbor.

“Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st state.” — AFP