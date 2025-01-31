BARCELONA, Jan 31 — It took champions Real Madrid time to click into gear this season but they visit Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga sitting top of the table.

The trip is their final league match before facing rivals Atletico Madrid, who trail Carlo Ancelotti’s side by four points.

Kylian Mbappe is showing the form that made Madrid crave his arrival for years as Los Blancos swerve a potential crisis.

After a poor start to their Champions League campaign, the holders progressed to the knock-out round and wrapped up their group stage games with a 3-0 win at Brest on Wednesday.

Vinicius Junior was suspended, with Rodrygo Goes excelling in his position on the left flank and scoring twice to continue his own hot streak.

Mbappe’s return to form has come at a time when Vinicius has also been missing, first through injury and then a ban in La Liga too after a red card against Valencia in January.

The Brazilian will be back for the trip to face Espanyol and forging a strong connection with Mbappe would help Madrid reach an even higher plane.

“We look more solid and I have full confidence in this team because I like what I’m seeing out on the pitch,” said Ancelotti, noting his team’s improvement in recent weeks.

Mbappe has scored six goals in his last four games across all competitions, however Vinicius has only started one of those.

The Brazilian winger said earlier in January that he and his team-mates would work to help the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar find the net.

“Kylian has come to help us, and we will help him finish as top scorer in every competition,” explained Vinicius, showing his will to make the connection work.

In the first few months of the season it seemed Mbappe wanted to play in Vinicius’ left wing spot but Ancelotti has plugged away with the French international in the centre of the attack and it is finally paying dividends.

Mbappe said recently when he arrived he did not feel capable of instantly asking the other players to mould around him.

“I’ve never been a shy player, but when you come to a team like Real Madrid, who won everything last season, you have to come with humility,” he explained.

“I can’t come demanding to a team that has just won the Champions League. That’s not how football works.”

Ancelotti’s side will expect to take three points from a trip to visit Espanyol, 18th and battling relegation.

The visit to Cornella could also prove the perfect breeding ground for Mbappe and Vinicius’ budding link-up. — AFP