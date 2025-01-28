LONDON, Jan 28 — Disgraced former Premier League referee David Coote says he hid his sexuality over fears of the abuse he would receive for being gay, apologising for the actions that led to his sacking.

Coote, 42, was suspended in November after footage emerged of him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a video that was widely shared on social media.

Further photographs shared by The Sun newspaper in November, which the newspaper said were taken during Euro 2024, appeared to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled-up bank note.

He was dismissed by referees body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) last month.

In an interview with The Sun published on Tuesday, Coote revealed he is gay.

“I have received deeply unpleasant abuse during my career as a ref and to add my sexuality to that would have been really difficult,” he said.

He added: “I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well — a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being. And that’s led me to a whole course of behaviours.”

Coote said he and his late mother had received death threats following decisions he had made on the pitch and cited his own example to show how relentless abuse from the stands and on social media could impact the mental health of officials.

‘Escape route’

Coote told The Sun he had used cocaine as an “escape route”.

“I’ve had long periods where I’ve not used it — but it was one of the escape routes I had,” he said.

“Just getting away from the stresses, the relentlessness of the job. It fills me with a huge sense of shame to say that I took that route.”

In a separate statement released late on Monday, Coote said he had been through one of the most difficult periods of his life.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, which fell way below what was expected of me,” he said.

“I am truly sorry for any offence caused by my actions and for the negative spotlight it put on the game that I love. I hope people will understand that they were private moments taken during very low times in my life. They do not reflect who I am today or what I think.”

Coote’s contract was terminated by the PGMOL in December following its investigation into the initial video, in which he used offensive language about Klopp.

His behaviour is under investigation by the Football Association and European governing body Uefa.

Former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger came out in 2014 after his career ended but there has not been an active out gay footballer playing in the Premier League.

Former international rugby referee Nigel Owens, who came out as gay in 2007, said he understands why Coote hid his sexuality.

“People wonder why we are still talking about this, why people are still needing to live the lie,” he told the BBC. “You just need to look at some of the comments on there (social media) which are totally unbelievable.” — AFP