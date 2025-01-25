PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have made history by reaching the women’s doubles final of the Indonesia Masters, the first Malaysian pair to do so in 14 years.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the world No. 7 pair secured their spot after defeating South Korea’s Lee Yeon-woo and Lee Yu-lim, ranked much lower, in straight games 21-19, 21-16, in a match that lasted 52 minutes.

They will take on South Korea’s world No. 29 pair, Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong, in tomorrow’s final.