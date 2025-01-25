KAJANG, Jan 25 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged sports associations in the country to reduce political practices including during elections for new leadership.

She said elections held during annual general meetings (AGMs) of sports associations should be conducted fairly and transparently.

Hannah cautioned that persistent political practices could negatively impact the development and performance of athletes and their coaches.

“Politics should stay with political parties. Sports associations should focus on sports activities,” she said at the Netball Super League (NSL) 2025 Clinic organised by Astro here today.

Hannah was addressing questions about the selection of candidates for the position of President of the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (PHKL), where Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin has been accused of forging nomination documents.

The allegations were made by his challenger, who is also the incumbent, I Vikneswaran, ahead of the PHKL AGM today.

Hannah said accusations during AGMs or elections in sports associations are not unusual and said the Sports Commissioner would take action if wrongdoing is proven.

“Every AGM is governed by established laws and guidelines. If complaints arise, the Sports Commissioner will address them, and in some cases, the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) may get involved,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the National Sports Council (MSN) would evaluate the level of world championships involving athletes or teams before deciding on rewards.

She added that the standards of world championships differ, particularly in the number of participating countries.

For instance, some World Cups involve five countries, while others have 100. These differences are why the MSN has its own methods of calculation and recognition. We must let them do their work and provide guidance,” she said.

The NSL clinic today attracted 149 secondary school students aged 13 to 17 from across the country.