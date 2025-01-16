KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Malaysian mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei battled through adversity to reach the quarter-finals of the India Open, securing a dramatic 19-21, 21-12, 22-20 victory over the rising Thai duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

In a tense match lasting 64 minutes, the world No. 3 Malaysians showed resilience after losing the first game.

Despite a strong challenge from the Thai pair, Chen and Toh fought back with determination, turning the tide in the second game.

They remained focused and overcame a late-game scare in the third, which went to a thrilling deuce, sealing their spot in the quarter-finals with grit and composure.

Next up for the Malaysians are Oupthong Ruttanpak and Sudjaipraparat Jhenicha, the Thai world No. 32 pair who stunned the sixth-seeded Chinese duo Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi in their second-round clash.